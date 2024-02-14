Tom Burke and Holliday Grainger return for next chapter of JK Rowling’s Strike

British actors Tom Burke and Holliday Grainger will return for the next instalment of JK Rowling’s gritty crime drama Strike.

The four-part noir will see Burke, 42, reprise his role as private detective Cormoran Strike, while Grainger, 35, will again play his secretary Robin Ellacott.

In a first-look photo from the first day of filming the actors are seen on set holding a clapperboard that says The Ink Black Heart.

The show will be an adaptation of the sixth book from the Harry Potter author’s Strike series, written under her pseudonym Robert Galbraith.

On the set of The Ink Black Heart (Bronte Film And TV/Rob Youngson/PA)

The Ink Black Heart was published in August 2022 and Rowling’s most recent Strike novel, The Running Grave, was released in September 2023.

In the 2022 novel a frantic Edie Ledwell, the co-creator of popular cartoon The Ink Black Heart, appears in the agency’s office begging Robin for help as she reveals she is being persecuted by an online figure.

Robin decides the agency cannot help her and some time later the agency learns that Edie has died after being stabbed in Highgate Cemetery.

Robin and Strike become drawn into a quest to uncover the identity of online persona Anomie, who had been taunting Edie.

Ruth Sheen will return as Pat, Strike’s office manager, while Jack Greenlees will reprise his role as Sam Barclay and Natasha O’Keeffe will play Charlotte.

The BBC show, in co-production with HBO and Warner Bros, will comprise four hour-long episodes and the previous five series of Strike are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.