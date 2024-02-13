Bob Geldof attends celebrity-packed press night for Live Aid-inspired musical

Bob Geldof was among a slew of celebrities at the press night for a new musical based on the story of Live Aid.

Irish singer Geldof, 72, who was lead singer of the Boomtown Rats, appeared alongside his wife Jeanne Marine at the Old Vic, which is where the production is being staged.

Just For One Day tells the story of the Live Aid concerts in London and Philadelphia on July 13 1985, which were organised by Geldof and fellow musician Midge Ure to raise money for the Ethiopian famine.

Jeanne Marine and Bob Geldof arrive for the press night of Just For One Day, the Live Aid musical at The Old Vic Theatre in London (James Manning/PA)

The plot of the production, which takes its name from a line in David Bowie’s song Heroes, combines a behind-the-scenes look at how Band Aid and Live Aid came together with a love story inspired by real events.

Geldof wore a black coat with a red and blue scarf and beige corduroy hat to the Old Vic event.

Other celebrities gracing the red carpet during the press call on Tuesday night included Geldof’s daughter Pixie, who was dressed in a dark skirt suit with white buttons.

Pixie Geldof and George Barnett (James Manning/PA)

She appeared with husband George Barnett and completed the look with a black bag and shoes that both featured gold accents.

Sir Lenny Henry was also in attendance and donned a black coat with a large orange and brown scarf for the event, which he attended alongside his partner Lisa Makin.

Lenny Henry on the red carpet (James Manning/PA)

The Who’s Pete Townshend, who performed during Live Aid, wore sunglasses, a blue beanie and cream trousers with a grey jacket.

His wife, musician Rachel Fuller, donned a black jacket, white skirt and platformed heels, finishing the look with a crown braid.

Rachel Fuller and Pete Townshed (James Manning/PA)

The stage adaption of Just For One Day, written by British author John O’Farrell, premiered on January 26 and will run until March 30.

It is directed by Luke Sheppard and features music by Bob Dylan, The Who, U2, The Police, The Pretenders, The Cars, Status Quo, Bryan Adams and Diana Ross.