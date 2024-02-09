Alison Hammond apologises for technical ‘gremlins’ during This Morning

TV presenter Alison Hammond apologised for “gremlins” that caused technical issues during Friday’s instalment of This Morning.

ITV’s flagship morning programme played some old footage before Hammond, 49, and her co-host Dermot O’Leary popped back on screen alongside their guest, former politician Gyles Brandreth.

Hammond said: “Welcome back to This Morning.

“Now we do apologise, we’ve been having a few gremlins in the system and we’re sorting it, aren’t we?”

O’Leary, 50, said: “Three lovely films to watch as well while we were at it… It’s almost like Gyles went backstage and fiddled with a couple of buttons just so we could have a nice little lie down.”

Brandreth, 75, joked that his wife would not have noticed as she turns off the sound when he is on TV anyway.

“When I’m on (TV) my wife turns the sound down so she would not have noticed any difference,” he said.

This Morning posted a statement on social media explaining that the programme was facing technical difficulties.

It said: “Apologies for the technical issues, we’ll be back with you as soon as possible!”

Later on in the programme, Brandreth played a game of trivia against a viewer and British chef Andi Oliver cooked up some rum and ginger ribs.