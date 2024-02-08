Dire Straits star Knopfler unites world guitar heroes for charity record

Bruce Springsteen, Ronnie Wood and Eric Clapton are among the “guitar heroes” who have come together for a special recording of Mark Knopfler’s Going Home: Theme Of The Local Hero for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Contributions from some of the world’s greatest guitarists, including David Gilmour, Slash, Sir Brian May, Joan Armatrading and Pete Townshend, have been edited together for the nine-minute track, which will also raise funds for Teen Cancer America.

The Who frontman Roger Daltrey, honorary patron of the Teenage Cancer Trust, has added harmonica, while Sir Ringo Starr adds drums along with his son, Zak Starkey, and Sting features on bass.

More than 60 performers feature on the track, which will be released under the banner of Mark Knopfler’s Guitar Heroes, with artwork by Sir Peter Blake.

Bruce Springsteen features on the track (James Manning/PA)

The instrumental track opens with the last recording of guitarist Jeff Beck, who died last year.

The recordings were edited together by Knopfler’s former Dire Straits bandmate and long-time collaborator, Guy Fletcher.

Knopfler said: “What I really want to do, more than anything else, is just to thank each and every one for this sterling response.

“I really had no idea that it was going to be like this. It hit Guy and I quite early on that we had to extend this piece somehow, to take in the number of people who joined in.

The last recording of Jeff Beck, who died in 2023, features on the track (Yui Mok/PA)

“Before I knew where I was, Pete Townshend had come into my studio armed with a guitar and an amp. And that first Pete power chord – man, I tell you.

“We were in that territory, and it was just fantastic. And it went on from there. Eric (Clapton) came in, played great, just one tasty lick after another.

“Then Jeff Beck’s contribution arrived and that was spellbinding. I think what we’ve had is an embarrassment of riches, really. The whole thing was a high point.”

Some musicians recorded in person at British Grove Studios in west London, while others sent in their contributions from around the world.

Roger Daltrey, left, and Pete Townshend of The Who feature on the recording (Suzan Moore/PA)

Of receiving Beck’s contribution, Fletcher said: “It was absolutely meant to be. And what he did with it, it just brings you to tears.”

The 1983 film Local Hero, starring Burt Lancaster, was Knopfler’s first credit as a film composer and earned him a Bafta nomination.

The track is played at every Newcastle United home game before the team run out on to the pitch.

Net proceeds from the record will go to the two charities, while guitar makers have also donated eight guitars to be signed by the contributing artists to add to the fundraising.

Joan Armatrading contributed to the track (Stephen Kelly/PA)

One will be auctioned off by Knopfler at a private donor event in Newcastle on the evening of March 1, ahead of Newcastle’s clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers on March 2.

A number of artists who performed on the song will attend the match, where a sneak peak of a portion of the song will be played for Newcastle fans as the players enter the stadium.

Going Home (Theme From Local Hero) will be released on March 15 on BMG and is available to pre-order now.