Travis Kelce keen to add Super Bowl ring to girlfriend Taylor Swift’s Grammy win

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce has said he wants to make sure his girlfriend Taylor Swift is not the only person in their relationship to bring silverware home this week.

Pop star Swift made Grammy history on Sunday night as the first person to win album of the year four times as Midnights triumphed in the category.

This week it will be Kelce’s turn to shine as he is part of the Chiefs’ squad gunning for back-to-back Super Bowl glory against the San Francisco 49ers.

The 34-year-old, who has won NFL’s biggest match twice before, is keen to contribute to the trophies on the mantelpiece.

“She’s unbelievable,” the Chiefs star tight end said of Swift at the Super Bowl’s ‘opening night’ in Las Vegas.

“She’s rewriting the history books herself. I told her I’ll have to hold up my end of the bargain and come home with some hardware too.”

Taylor Swift won Album of the Year at the Grammys for the fourth time (Chris Pizzello/PA)

Kelce’s relationship with Swift has brought more attention to the NFL in recent months and Kelce is embracing it.

“She’s definitely brought a lot of new faces to the game, and it’s been fun to experience that,” he said.

“Taylor has an unbelievable fanbase that follows her and supports her throughout her life.

“It’s been fun to kind of gather the Swifties into Chiefs Kingdom and open them up to the football world and sports world. It’s been cool to experience that.”

Kelce and the Chiefs, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, are appearing in their fourth Super Bowl in five years and are looking to become the first team to win back-to-back titles since Tom Brady’s New England Patriots in 2005.

Patrick Mahomes speaks to the media during the Super Bowl’s ‘opening night’ (Matt York/AP)

Last month pictures of the pair kissing went viral as the pop star celebrated on the field with her boyfriend after the Chiefs triumphed over the Baltimore Ravens, defeating the team 17-10 at the MT Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

Grammy winner Swift planted a passionate kiss on Kelce’s lips after she rushed to his side to congratulate him, and also gave him a warm hug and whispered in his ear in front of the gathered cameras, before Kelce was embraced by his brother, Philadelphia Eagles centre Jason Kelce.

This year R&B star Usher will headline the Super Bowl halftime show, with fans hoping he will perform hits including Yeah!, Burn, You Make Me Wanna… and 2004’s My Boo, a duet which features Alicia Keys.