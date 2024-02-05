Tracy Chapman serenades Grammy audience with moving rendition of Fast Car

Tracy Chapman serenaded the Grammy Awards audience with a moving rendition of her hit song Fast Car alongside country star Luke Combs.

The US singer, 59, kicked off the track by playing the memorable chords on guitar before showing off her powerful vocals.

She was later joined by 33-year-old US country singer Combs, whose cover of the song went viral last year, on stage at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles.

Tracy Chapman and Luke Combs perform Fast Car during the Grammy Awards (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

The track was the lead single of Chapman’s self-titled debut studio album which she released in 1988.

During Chapman and Combs performance, the camera turned to Taylor Swift who could be seen singing along to chorus.

Afterwards, the Grammys audience honoured the pair with a standing ovation, with the video later cutting to Oprah Winfrey cheering on the artists.

In a video clip ahead of the performance, Combs said: “Just to be associated with her in any way is super humbling for me.”

His cover also received a nomination for best country solo performance at this year’s ceremony.

Combs first released his cover in last year, and the track went viral on TikTok and raced to the top of the US country music charts.