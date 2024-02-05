Singer Celine Dion makes surprise appearance at Grammy awards amid health battle

Celine Dion earnt a standing ovation at the Grammy awards to present the album of the year, amid her battle with rare neurological condition Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS).

The 55-year-old was helped on stage to present the award, 27 years after Diana Ross and Sting presented the prize to her, she said.

Taylor Swift was among those on their feet as she entered wearing a white dress and a burnt orange jacket.

“Thank you all, I love you right back. When I say that I’m happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart,” Dion said.

“Those who have been blessed enough to be here at the Grammy Awards must never take it for granted, the tremendous love and joy that music brings to our lives and to people all around the world.”

Dion has sold more than 250 million albums during her 40-year career, earning five Grammy awards.

Among her best-known hits are My Heart Will Go On, from the film Titanic, Think Twice, Because You Loved Me, It’s All Coming Back To Me Now, The Power Of Love, and That’s The Way It Is.

Dion has spoken about having muscle spasms as a result of SPS, and in 2021, she cancelled her Las Vegas residency due to health concerns.

Celine Dion presents the award for album of the year during the 66th annual Grammy Awards (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

She revealed her diagnosis in December 2022 and cancelled her Courage World Tour.

The main symptoms of SPS are muscle stiffening and spasming. Periods of muscle spasming can be triggered by environmental stimuli like loud noises and can calm down once the stimulus has gone.

Some people with SPS have other autoimmune diseases such as type one diabetes, vitiligo and pernicious anaemia.

There is no cure for SPS, but there are ways for the disease to be treated, including through the use of muscle sedatives and relaxants.

Physical and occupational therapy is also a treatment route for people with SPS.