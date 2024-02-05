Dua Lipa says female music stars ‘just want an equal space in the industry’

Dua Lipa said she hopes equality for female stars in the music industry “will level out”.

The British-Albanian singer and actress appeared on the red carpet ahead of the 66th Grammy awards ceremony, where she is nominated for song of the year for her track Dance The Night from the Barbie album.

Speaking about female musicians dominating the Grammy nominations, Dua Lipa told the AP news agency on the red carpet: “I think it is just wonderful to see so many women at the top.”

Dua Lipa arrives at the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

“What we want is just an equal space in the industry and to be seen equally and at equal levels, not just the creative side, but on the business side.

“So hopefully equality in the industry will level out. I think we’re still kind of figuring that part out but were getting there slowly, baby steps.”

Her comments come after a report from the UK government’s Women and Equalities Committee warned that misogyny and discrimination is “endemic” in the music industry.

The 28-year-old, who will perform during the ceremony, said she was wearing a custom Courreges dress paired with jewellery that made her feel “strong and powerful”.

She also revealed she never listens to her own music after releasing it.

She said: “When I put my music out, I never listen to it ever again unless I’m prepping for my tour or prepping for a music video, I will watch it up until it comes out and then when it comes out I never watch it ever again.

“(Once) it goes out into the world I never listen to it, so if I hear it on the radio or I hear it when someone is driving past, I get so excited because I’m seeing it and hearing it in the real world so it feels special.”

Meanwhile Billie Eilish, who is up for six awards including song of the year and record of the year for What Was I Made For? from blockbuster Barbie, confirmed she is set to release a new album later this year.

The US singer, who wore a black bomber jacket with an embroidered Barbie badge, told AP on the red carpet: “Yes, there will be a new album. We’re getting there, soon I will have more to say. But for now, Barbie is what we’re talking about.”

The 22-year-old US singer, alongside her songwriting brother Finneas O’Connell, has already picked up best song written for visual media for the ballad.

Reflecting on the win, she said: “It’s so insane. When we were sitting there in this little studio in January last year writing this song, we weren’t thinking about this. This wasn’t part of it. We never would have thought it would bring us here.

“I am so honoured to be spoken about in regard to Barbie, Grammy’s, Oscars…whatever happens, I am happy.”