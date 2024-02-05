Boygenius confirm hiatus after scooping multiple Grammy awards

US supergroup Boygenius have confirmed a hiatus was always planned between the trio, after winning multiple Grammy awards.

The trio – comprising stars Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus – scored best rock song and best rock performance for their hit Not Strong Enough, and best alternative music album for their debut The Record.

While indie musician Bridgers picked up a fourth award for best pop duo with SZA for their track Ghost In The Machine, days after the band alluded to a break during a show in Los Angeles.

Phoebe Bridgers with her awards (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Confirming news of the hiatus in the winner’s room, Bridgers said: “This is funny because I guess we just didn’t tell anybody.

“But we told each other at the beginning of this project, that it will have a finite date, like a finite amount of time devoted to it. And we completed that time, and now we’ve walked into the sunset.”

While Julien Baker said: “It feels nice to have a cap on what we’ve done, we put The Record into the world and that’s enough.”

Lucy Dacus added: “That’s why we’ve been showing up and working so hard, we knew that we didn’t have to sustain it and this was our chance so glad we took it.”

When asked if they know when they’ll be back as a trio, they all said “no”.