Clarkson’s Farm stars support Kaleb Cooper during national tour

Jeremy Clarkson, Lisa Hogan and Charlie Ireland were among the stars of Clarkson’s Farm who turned out to support Kaleb Cooper on his national tour.

The breakout star of the popular Amazon Prime Video show, about life on Clarkson’s Cotswolds farm Diddly Squat, began his The World According To Kaleb tour on January 25 and is currently venturing around the country.

Clarkson was joined by his partner Hogan, Ireland and co-star Gerald Cooper for the show at the Warwick Arts Centre on February 3.

Gerald Cooper (left) and Charlie Ireland (right) with Kaleb Cooper (Expectation/PA)

Their attendance was filmed as part of the upcoming fourth series of Clarkson’s Farm, which is currently in production.

Cooper said: “It was brilliant to have the guys come along from Diddly Squat. I’m so grateful to have had amazing audiences at my shows so far.

“This was even more special that they could join in the fun and see me spreading the farming joy – and also sharing how important our industry is. I can’t wait for the rest of this tour.”

Last week Cooper’s tour took him to Scotland, which he said was his furthest trip from home.

Kaleb Cooper on stage in Warwick (Expectation/PA)

The tour will conclude in his hometown of Chipping Norton – with a special charity performance at the Chipping Norton Theatre on March 11 in aid of their 50th anniversary campaign.

Cooper has become a fan favourite on the show for his often-frustrating quest to teach Clarkson about farming as well as his amusing comments on life, the universe and everything in between.

The third series of Clarkson’s Farm will be released on May 3 on Prime Video.

Tickets to The World According To Kaleb – Kaleb Goes On Tour can be purchased via: www.kaleblive.com.