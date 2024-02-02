Darius Rucker ‘co-operating with authorities’ after drug offence arrest

Darius Rucker, best known as the lead singer of Hootie & The Blowfish, has been arrested on minor drug charges.

The three-time Grammy winner is “fully co-operating with authorities”, his lawyer Mark Puryear told the PA news agency.

The 57-year-old was arrested in Williamson County, Tennessee, on two counts of simple possession/casual exchange of a controlled substance and one count of a violation of the state’s vehicle registration law.

Singer/songwriter Darius Rucker (AP)

Rucker was taken into custody by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and booked on three misdemeanour charges. He was later released on bond and is no longer in custody, US outlets have reported.

It is not known what led to Rucker’s arrest or what the alleged controlled substance was.

It comes months after Rucker was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame after achieving success with the debut album by Hootie & The Blowfish in 1994, before becoming a country singing star, releasing his first album in 2008.

During the ceremony he was joined by his three children, Caroline, Daniella and Jack, whom he mentioned in his speech.

“They’re my heart, my soul, and everything I do, I do it for them,” he said.

Rucker also thanked Mark Bryan, Dean Felber and Jim “Soni” Sonefeld who formed Hootie & The Blowfish during their time as students at the University of South Carolina, and are set to return to the road with their Summer Camp With Trucks Tour this year.