I’ve had years of abuse since ‘run-in’ with Laurence Fox, says drag star Crystal

A former RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant said he has been physically threatened and had to deal with “relentless” abuse amid a three-year High Court libel battle with Laurence Fox.

Actor-turned-politician Fox was sued by drag artist Crystal, whose real name is Colin Seymour, and by former Stonewall trustee Simon Blake after he referred to them as “paedophiles” on Twitter, now known as X, in October 2020.

Reclaim Party founder Mr Fox, who branded the pair during an exchange about a decision by Sainsbury’s to mark Black History Month, lost his High Court battle on Monday but has since said he is considering an appeal.

“The things I’ve had to put up with over the past three or so years have been disgusting,” Mr Seymour wrote in the Independent following the ruling.

“I’ve been physically threatened, in person, even at Pride gigs. I’ve had emails saying if I ever show my face in Southend again, I’ll get what’s coming to me.

“It’s been years of pretty relentless abuse. I can’t attribute it to Fox directly but none of it happened before our run-in – and the judge was keen to point that out in her ruling.”

Laurence Fox makes a statement outside the the Royal Courts Of Justice, central London, after a High Court judge ruled that he libelled two men when he referred to them as ‘paedophiles’ on social media (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

During the judgment, Mrs Justice Collins Rice said Mr Fox’s labelling of the pair as paedophiles was “seriously harmful, defamatory and baseless”, while dismissing Fox’s counter-claims which accused the pair of racism.

Despite his experiences, Mr Seymour said it was “important” to challenge Mr Fox over the social media post.

“The moment Fox called me a paedophile, I felt I had to do something,” he said.

“It’s a slur I’ve seen normalised and weaponised, particularly against the trans community and the drag community and anyone who’s gender non-conforming.”

He added: “The trope about gay men being paedophiles is as old as the hills, and I felt it was important to challenge it.”