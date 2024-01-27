Cricket hailed as ‘one of the best voices’ to compete on The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer has seen Cricket deliver a powerful performance which led the judges to believe a famous singer is behind the mask.

In Saturday’s episode, the character sang a slowed-down rendition of How Deep Is Your Love by Calvin Harris and Disciples, which impressed the panellists.

Pop star Rita Ora hailed it as “one of the best voices” the show has ever seen before she and guest judge Ellie Goulding speculated that it could be If There’s Any Justice singer Lemar.

Comedian Mo Gilligan suggested singer Seal could be behind the voice, while Davina McCall opted for Blue boyband member Simon Webbe.

Also among the disguised famous faces was character Eiffel Tower, who took on Miley Cyrus’ global hit Flowers.

Presenter Jonathan Ross thought it could be Scottish singer Sharleen Spiteri from the rock band Texas, while McCall guessed it could be actress Lindsay Lohan.

Goulding said some of the clues led her to think it could be Welsh singer Bonnie Tyler and Gilligan thought the floral reference in the song title was a hint to the contestant’s identity, guessing that it could be actress Billie Piper due to her playing Rose in Doctor Who.

After Dippy Egg performed The Proclaimers’ hit I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles) for the judges, Goulding and Ora both thought it could be a sportsman due to the athletic references, with former footballer Gary Lineker and ex-rugby player Jonny Wilkinson both suggested.

While Ross thought it could be actor Craig Charles and McCall guessed politician-turned-presenter Ed Balls.

The character Owl sought to impress The Masked Singer judges by performing Happy Talk by Captain Sensible.

A series of football clues led Gilligan to feel convinced it was player-turned-pundit Alex Scott, saying he would wear only a pair of boxers and socks to next week’s episode if he was wrong.

Sports presenter Gabby Logan was also suggested by McCall, while Ora guessed actress Emily Atack.

Piranha opted for How Am I Supposed To Live Without You by Michael Bolton, with Goulding considering the voice behind the mask may be McFly star Danny Jones.

While Gilligan thought it could possibly be Hollywood star Zac Efron.