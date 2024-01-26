‘We love you all’ – Billie Joe Armstrong on fifth Green Day number one record

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong said he was “really, truly grateful” that the US band’s recent album Saviors has topped the UK charts.

The Californian rockers have equalled Seattle band Foo Fighters, American musician Prince and Canadian singer Celine Dion with five number one albums.

Green Day have had previous chart-toppers with 2004’s American Idiot, 2009’s 21st Century Breakdown, 2016’s Revolution Radio and 2020’s Father of All…. from 14 studio LPs.

Armstrong told Official Charts: “Thank you so much for our fifth official Number one record in the UK.

“We’re so excited about our future, about our album Saviors and just want to thank all the fans everywhere; the most important people to us.

“Fans, friends, family, whatever you want to call it. It’s been an amazing run for us so far, for decades, and we love you all. We’re really, truly grateful for this.”

Official Charts said the record tops this week’s Official Vinyl Albums Chart, with a third of its total sales made up of vinyl purchases, and was one of the most-purchased physical LPs in the UK’s independent record shops this week.

The punk rockers, also made up of Tre Cool and Mike Dirnt, are known for the songs Basket Case, Welcome To Paradise and Wake Me Up When September Ends.

Meanwhile, chart-topping Vermont singer-songwriter Noah Kahan earned a number two peak for his third studio album Stick Season this week.

Canadian star The Weeknd’s greatest hits album The Highlights, US superstar Taylor Swift’s 1989 (Taylor’s Version) and 21 Savage’s American Dream round out the top five in the album charts.

In the singles charts, Kahan’s track Stick Season has its fourth consecutive week at the top with 8.7 million UK streams.

His duet with Sam Fender, Homesick, also debuts at number five and is the second top 10 hit in the UK for both artists.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s Murder On The Dancefloor continues to perform well, taking the second spot this week, following its appearance in Emerald Fennell’s gothic thriller Saltburn.

The song, which came out in 2001, features toward the end of the film when Irish actor Barry Keoghan, who plays Oliver Quick, is dancing naked around Saltburn manor to the pop tune.

Keoghan’s co-stars Rosamund Pike and Jacob Elordi have both been nominated for Baftas ahead of the ceremony next month.

At number three in the charts, this week, is Ariana Grande’s comeback track Yes, And? and taking the fourth spot is US rapper Jack Harlow’s Lovin On Me.