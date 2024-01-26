The Traitors crowns winner in dramatic final episode

Treacherous British army engineer Harry has won The Traitors and taken the whole £95,000 prize pot after he deceived his friend Mollie in the dramatic final episode of the hit show.

The 22-year-old traitor, from Slough, and disability model Mollie, from Bristol, were the last two contestants standing after the group banished faithful veterinary nurse Evie, traitor Andrew and faithful account manager Jaz in the final showdown.

Mollie swore and stormed out of the room after it was revealed she had been lied to by her close friend. She had previously told him she would never speak to him again if it was revealed he was a traitor.

Harry was victorious in the dramatic final (Mark Mainz/Studio Lambert/BBC)

Harry’s triumph meant Mollie did not win any of the prize money.

In the final banishment vote, Mollie initially chose Harry but then rubbed his name off her chalkboard after she asked him: “It’s not you?” and he confirmed he was not a traitor.

She eventually voted for Jaz, who was a faithful, which led to his banishment.

After he won the show, Harry said: “My legs are shaking. I just won 95 grand.”

Referring to fellow finalist Mollie, he said: “She’s crying. Mollie is the reason I’m here. I need to gain her trust back, I don’t know if it’s possible but I’m going to try my hardest.

“My family know I’m a good guy and to everyone else, if you don’t think I’m a good guy, I promise I am.

“I feel like I can breathe cos I’m just Harry again.

Mollie was betrayed by her friend (Mark Mainz/Studio Lambert/BBC)

“I underestimated this massively, I’ve had enough of being naughty and being bad cos this was next level.”

Celebrating with host Claudia Winkleman, he declared: “I’m the best traitor in the world,” before adding: “I hope Mollie didn’t hear that.”

The final episode of the nail-biting series saw the final five finalists add £20,000 to the prize pot after they were taken in a helicopter to their final mission in Portknockie.

The group set off on detours to find flags worth money in lobster pots and rock pools on their way to hoist the main sail on a pirate ship.

Their success meant the final prize pot stood at £95,150 before the final roundtable.

Traitors Andrew and Harry both turned on each other in the final episode, but it was Harry who prevailed after he convinced the group to oust his rival.

The show started with 22 contestants, who have been whittled down through murders and banishments.

Earlier in the episode, Harry revealed he would use the prize money to change the lives of his family.