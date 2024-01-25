Paddy McGuinness ‘really excited’ to sit in for Rylan Clark’s Radio 2 show

Paddy McGuinness has said he cannot wait to bring “an endless supply of dad jokes” to BBC Radio 2 as it was announced he will step in for Rylan Clark for four shows.

The former Top Gear presenter, 50, will take over the 3pm to 6pm slot on Saturday February 10 and for the following three weeks after that.

Alongside music and a string of guests, his shows will feature the regular quiz Couch Potatoes which sees listeners go head-to-head to test their film and TV knowledge.

Rylan Clark (Matt Alexander/PA)

The shows will also still feature the Winning At Life segment where listeners are invited to share things that have gone well with them recently.

McGuinness said: “I’m really excited to be taking over the reins of Rylan’s show and keeping his seat warm for four weeks.

“I can’t wait to bring the fun, and an endless supply of dad jokes, to Radio 2 every Saturday.”

The presenter previously stepped in to host a quiz on Vernon Kay’s mid-morning show for a number of shows in November while the host was running an ultra marathon for Children In Need.

McGuinness has helmed many shows over the years including dating game Take Me Out and music game show I Can See Your Voice.

Paddy McGuinness (Ian West/PA)

He also hosted Top Gear for the last few years until the show was recently rested and took over from Sue Barker as host of A Question Of Sport in 2021 until the show was axed last year.

McGuinness shares three children with his former wife Christine McGuinness – Felicity, and twins Leo and Penelope, all three of whom have autism.

Head of BBC Radio 2 Helen Thomas said: “Paddy did a great job presenting Ten To The Top for Vernon Kay whilst he took on his Ultra Ultramarathon Challenge for BBC Children In Need last year.

“He was warmly welcomed by the listeners so it’s wonderful to welcome him back to Radio 2 to sit in for Rylan on Saturday afternoons for four weeks.”

Clark, 35, took over Zoe Ball’s Saturday afternoon slot on Radio 2 when she moved to present the station’s breakfast show in 2019.