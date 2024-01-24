2024 Brit Award nominations in full

British singer-songwriter Raye has swept the Brit Award nominations but there are also strong showings from Olivia Dean, Blur and Young Fathers.

The nominations were announced by radio presenter Yinka Bokinni during a livestream on Wednesday.

Across the 13 categories, 77 artists or acts were nominated – with 38 being female artists or all-women groups.

This year, five genre categories – spanning alternative rock, grime and more – will be decided by the public.

Yinka Bokinni (PA)

Here is a full list of all the nominees:

– Album of the year

Blur – The Ballad Of Darren

J Hus – Beautiful And Brutal Yard

Little Simz – No Thank You

Raye – My 21st Century Blues

Young Fathers – Heavy Heavy

– Artist of the year

Arlo Parks

Central Cee

Dave

Dua Lipa

Fred Again..

J Hus

Jessie Ware

Little Simz

Olivia Dean

Raye

– Group of the year

Blur

Chase & Status

Headie One & K-Trap

Jungle

Young Fathers

– Best new artist

Mahalia

Olivia Dean

PinkPantheress

Raye

Yussef Dayes

– Song of the year

Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding – Miracle

Casso, Raye and D-Block Europe – Prada

Central Cee – Let’s Go

Dave & Central Cee – Sprinter

Dua Lipa – Dance The Night

Ed Sheeran – Eyes Closed

J Hus ft Drake – Who Told You

Kenya Grace – Strangers

Lewis Capaldi – Wish You The Best

PinkPantheress – Boy’s A Liar

Raye ft 070 Shake – Escapism

Rudimental, Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry – Dancing Is Healing

Stormzy & Debbie – Firebabe

Ella Henderson and Switch Disco – React

Venbee & Goddard – Messy in Heaven

– International artist of the year

Asake

Burna Boy

Caroline Polachek

CMAT

Kylie Minogue

Lana Del Rey

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

SZA

Taylor Swift

– International group of the year

Blink-182

Boygenius

Foo Fighters

Gabriels

Paramore

– International song of the year

Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?

David Kushner – Daylight

Doja Cat – Paint The Town Red

Jazzy – Giving Me

Libianca – People

Meghan Trainor – Made You Look

Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Noah Kahan – Stick Season

Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz – Miss You

Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire

Peggy Gou – (It Goes Like) Nanana

Rema – Calm Down

SZA – Kill Bill

Tate McRae – Greedy

Tyla – Water

– Alternative/rock act (public vote)

Blur

Bring Me The Horizon

The Rolling Stones

Young Fathers

Yussef Dayes

– Hip hop/rap/grime act (public vote)

Casisdead

Central Cee

Dave

J Hus

Little Simz

– Dance act (public vote)

Barry Can’t Swim

Becky Hill

Calvin Harris

Fred Again..

Romy

– Pop act (public vote)

Calvin Harris

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Olivia Dean

Raye

– R&B act (public vote)

Cleo Sol

Jorja Smith

Mahalia

Raye

Sault

– Rising star award (previously announced)

The Last Dinner Party – WINNER

Caity Baser

Sekou