Oscar snubs and surprises: Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio miss out

Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig and Saltburn are among the notable omissions from the Oscar nominations.

DiCaprio, who previously won an Oscar for the 2015 epic The Revenant, was excluded from the best actor category for his performance in Martin Scorsese’s western crime thriller Killers Of The Flower Moon.

Leonardo DiCaprio missed out on a nod for Killers Of The Flower Moon (Doug Peters/PA)

Instead, there was recognition for Rustin star Colman Domingo, for his performance as the man who helped Martin Luther King Jr and others organise the 1963 March on Washington.

Robbie also missed out on a nod in the best actress category for her titular role in box office juggernaut Barbie, although she is nominated as a producer in the best picture line-up.

Annette Bening was the surprise inclusion in the category, scoring a nod for her role as record-breaking swimmer Diana Nyad.

Barbie filmmaker Gerwig was overlooked in the director category but was nominated for the adapted screenplay prize alongside her husband and fellow screenwriter Noah Baumbach.

Greta Gerwig was snubbed in the directing category (Ian West/PA)

First-time filmmaker Celine Song also missed out in the directing category but did land a nod in the original screenplay category for her film Past Lives, about childhood friends who reconnect as adults.

Black comedy Saltburn, which has racked up awards nods for stars Barry Keoghan and Rosamund Pike, was entirely shut out from the nominations, with writer-director Emerald Fennell also failing to get a mention.

An early surge of support for newcomer Charles Melton in the best supporting actor category for drama May December, about the aftermath of a scandalous relationship, failed to result in an Oscar nomination.

Poor Things actor Willem Dafoe also failed to make the cut, with his co-star Mark Ruffalo the only performer from the steampunk fairytale represented in the category.

Instead, it was a good day for American Fiction’s Sterling K Brown, who landed a spot for his turn as the brother of a disgruntled author.

The Oscars will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 10.