Loose Women’s Kaye Adams went to A&E after losing hearing in right ear

Loose Women star Kaye Adams said she “experienced the most traumatic 48 hours” after losing the ability to hear in her right ear “minutes” before the daytime programme went live.

The Scottish TV presenter, 61, who is a regular host on the ITV1 topical discussion show, said she went to A&E and an audiologist, after her ear “went dead” before Friday’s show.

In a video posted to her Instagram account on Sunday, she said: “I have had the most traumatic 48 hours. Here’s a little Sunday story for you.

“On Friday, when I was doing Loose Women, minutes before we went on air, my right ear just went dead.

“I put my earpiece in. There was no sound. I couldn’t hear a thing.

“I was absolutely terrified. I thought ‘Oh my God, what has gone wrong?’

“So anyway, I kind of got through the programme.

“Got home, panicking, couldn’t hear anything, couldn’t hear anything.

“I’m looking up online what could it be? and it said go to A&E.

“So next day I go to A&E in Glasgow. They were amazing. Absolutely amazing.

“(To) the nurse, thank you. We discovered we had the same birthday, except she’s a year younger than me. But my gosh, she was fantastic.

Kaye Adams arriving for The Pride of Britain Awards 2015 (Ian West/PA)

“Then I had to go to get an audiogram and I went to Boots in Glasgow and squeezed myself in.”

Addressing the staff member who helped her, she said: “Paula. Thank you. You were amazing. Absolutely incredible. Thank you.

“And (I) did an examination. Did everything.

“I mean, I’m embarrassed to say this because honestly my head was going to some terrible, terrible, tumour, I’m very melodramatic.

“Paula pulled out the biggest bit of wax you have ever (seen).”

Adams has been open about her health before and revealed in 2022 that she had experienced symptoms of breast cancer.

She discussed her experience for an NHS campaign, encouraging members of the public to get their symptoms checked, and said she was given the all clear after visiting her doctor and undergoing a number of tests.

The Loose Women star has also appeared on BBC One dancing programme Strictly Come Dancing, in 2022, and was a contestant on the third series of Celebrity Masterchef.