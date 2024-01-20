Justin Timberlake teases first solo music for almost six years during gig

Justin Timberlake has teased his first new music as a solo artist in almost six years.

The American singer, 42, who was a member of boyband Nsync, played new pop ballad Selfish over a video he posted to Instagram of clips from rehearsals at the Orpheum Theatre in Memphis, Tennessee, where he played an intimate show on Friday evening.

In videos from the event, taken by fans, Timberlake can be heard telling the crowd: “New music? Well, we didn’t get dressed up for nothing did we? All right, let’s do it. This is called Selfish.”

The singer posted another clip to his social media page, which was captioned “Justin Timberlake Presents: Everything I Thought It Was”.

This is believed to be the title of a new album and, in the run-up to the announcement, Timberlake posted a cryptic collage of photos along with the caption EITIW.

The video on his Instagram features a voiceover from Puerto Rican actor Benicio Del Toro and depicts a model of a gas station and a pan of Timberlake’s back.

Timberlake’s last album, Man Of The Woods, was released almost six years ago in February 2018.

Since then he has featured on the 2021 song Innocent with Justine Skye and 2022 track Stay With Me alongside Calvin Harris, Halsey and Pharrell Williams.

In 2023, the singer released his first song in more than 20 years with Nsync called Better Place when they reunited for the film Trolls Band Together.

According to the Official Charts Company, Timberlake has four chart-topping UK singles with SexyBack (2006), Give It To Me with Timbaland and Nelly Furtado (2007), 4 Minutes with Madonna (2008) and Mirrors (2013).

He has also had three number one UK albums with Justified (2002), FutureSex/LoveSounds (2006) and The 20/20 Experience (2013).