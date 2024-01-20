Georgia Toffolo says she ‘might struggle to vote Conservative’ in next election

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! winner Georgia Toffolo has said she “might struggle to vote Conservative” in the next general election.

The former Made In Chelsea star, 29, has reportedly been a member of the Tory Party since she was a teenager and formed an unlikely friendship with former prime minister Boris Johnson’s father Stanley when they were campmates in the jungle in 2017.

Speaking to The Mirror about the Conservative Party she said: “I think the government has really fallen short and I don’t think they have any chance of winning the next election.”

“For the first time, I might struggle to vote Conservative if I’m being really honest.”

She added: “I think they’ve been given a huge chance and a huge mandate by the country and I think they’ve really fallen short. So yeah, that’s my view.”

Asked whether she will still vote for the Conservatives in the next election, due to take place some time this year, she said: “Good question. I haven’t even thought about it yet.”

She added: “I sort of feel like everyone else, just a bit disappointed.

“I think they had a huge opportunity, and a lot of people put their faith in the party for the first time, and I don’t think they’ve made much of it.

“So to answer your question, I don’t know how I’ll vote.

Georgia Toffolo arrives at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in 2022 (Suzan Moore/PA)

“I know that I will vote because I’ve written extensively about voter apathy amongst young people and I don’t think the solution to disengagement is not voting, but I don’t know how yet.”

When former health secretary Matt Hancock joined I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2022 Toffolo told ITV’s This Morning she had “never been more embarrassed about the Conservative Party”.

The West Suffolk MP was forced to quit as health secretary in June 2021 after breaking coronavirus lockdown rules by conducting an affair in his ministerial office with aide Gina Coladangelo.

Reality star Toffolo has also appeared on E4 matchmaking series Celebs Go Dating.