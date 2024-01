Cillian Murphy reacts to Bafta nod – I will never forget Oppenheimer experience

Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy has paid tribute to director Christopher Nolan after the film was nominated for 13 Baftas.

The Irish star, who plays J Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist described as the father of the atomic bomb, in the epic biopic, is nominated for the leading actor prize.

His co-stars Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr are also nominated in supporting categories, while Nolan is nominated for his directing and his screenplay.

Murphy said: “I couldn’t be happier that the British Academy recognised so many of my collaborators on Oppenheimer, especially Chris Nolan.

Christopher Nolan and Cillian Murphy (Ian West/PA)

“Working on the film was an experience I’ll never forget.”

Rosamund Pike said it is “bliss bliss bliss” to be nominated for the best supporting actress for Saltburn.

The British actress plays the mother of a wealthy Oxford student who invites a less privileged friend back to his family estate for the summer in the film, which has become a viral sensation.

She said: “It’s something uniquely special to be nominated for a Bafta.

“It happened once before. I thought realistically it might never happen again.

Rosamund Pike (Lauren Hurley/PA)

“I am proud to be nominated in this group of varied and powerful supporting actresses.

“And overjoyed that Jacob and Barry and our mad special film got recognition. Bliss Bliss Bliss.”

Gothic fairytale Poor Things is nominated for 11 Baftas, including a nod for star Emma Stone, who is also a producer.

A statement from Stone, director Yorgos Lanthimos and their fellow producers Ed Lowe and Andrew Guiney, said: “We are delighted with this recognition from Bafta for our amazing cast and creative team on Poor Things based on Alasdair Gray’s iconic novel.

“It’s particularly gratifying that Bafta has recognised the work of our many talented UK-based heads of department across cinematography, costume design, makeup and hair, original score, production design and special visual effects.

Emma Stone (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“We are also very grateful to our financiers, Film4 who helped us develop the film, Searchlight Pictures who have put it out into the world so brilliantly and to the team at Element who have contributed so much at every step of the way.”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph said her best supporting actress Bafta nomination for The Holdovers is “mind-blowing”.

She said: “I am completely overjoyed to be in London today when the nominations were announced.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Ian West/PA)

“My career started in London on the West End and to have the opportunity to come back as a Bafta-nominated actress is truly dreamlike.

“To be included in this category with these formidable powerhouses is mind-blowing.”

Danielle Brooks is nominated in the same category for The Color Purple, a new musical film version of Alice Walker’s 1982 novel.

She said: “Thank you Bafta for this incredible honour. I feel so humbled to be recognised in this way.

“I have always felt the story of Sofia and The Color Purple is a truly universal one – one of empowerment, resilience, connection and healing.

Danielle Brooks (Ian West/PA)

“All of us in this world have gone on the journey of finding the strength to stand up for ourselves with pride and self-love.

“That is what I hope continues to resonate with everyone when they see this film, and I am grateful The Color Purple has not only personally impacted me in such a manner, but has also brought me to this amazing moment.”

Colman Domingo (Ian West/PA)

Colman Domingo, who is nominated opposite Murphy for the best actor prize for Rustin, about the man who helped Martin Luther King Jr and others organise the 1963 March on Washington, said: “What tremendous company to be in.

“Thank you Bafta from the bottom of my heart.

“What an incredible honour to be nominated for my work that highlights one of the greatest champions for civil rights, Mr Bayard Rustin.”