Sex Education star checks into next series of The White Lotus

Sex Education star Aimee Lou Wood will be swapping the classroom for a luxury hotel when she checks into the third series of The White Lotus.

The British star, best known for her performance as Aimee Gibbs in the Netflix hit, will join the cast of the anthology series about the staff and guests at a luxury resort, broadcaster HBO has announced.

She joins previously announced stars including The Gilded Age’s Carrie Coon, Party Girl’s Parker Posey and Mission: Impossible actress Michelle Monaghan.

Season one cast member Natasha Rothwell will also return for the third outing.

Wood joins Gen V star Patrick Schwarzenegger, The Shield actor Walton Goggins in the latest additions to the cast, alongside Sarah Catherine Hook and Sam Nivola.

Jennifer Coolidge, who starred in both the first and second series but who met an untimely end in the finale of the second instalment, will not be returning.

Her role as millionaire Tanya McQuoid sparked a career renaissance for the American Pie actress and she won an Emmy for her performance earlier this week.

Jennifer Coolidge with her Emmy on Monday (Ashley Landis/AP)

The first season of The White Lotus, which was filmed during Covid and was a huge hit, was set in a hotel in Hawaii and starred Connie Britton, Sydney Sweeney, Murray Bartlett and Coolidge.

The second season was set in Sicily and starred Theo James, Aubrey Plaza, Will Sharpe, Tom Hollander and Meghann Fahy.

The third instalment is due to be filmed in Thailand but details of the plot are unknown.