Josh Duhamel announces birth of first child with wife Audra Mari

Transformers star Josh Duhamel and wife Audra Mari have announced the birth of their son.

The couple revealed the arrival of their first child together with a post on Instagram, sharing a picture of the baby’s feet.

They have named him Shepherd Lawrence Duhamel, and he arrived on January 11.

Duhamel, 51, has a 10-year-old son, Axl, with his ex-wife, Black Eyed Peas star Fergie.

The Shotgun Wedding actor proposed to his model wife on a beach in January 2022 with a message in a bottle.

The couple tied the knot in September that year.

The duo announced they were expecting a child together in September 2023 when they shared a scan photo and wrote: “Baby Duhamel coming soon.”

Fergie commented on the post at the time: “I am truly happy for you guys. Axl can’t wait to be a big brother.”

Duhamel is best known for his role as Captain William Lennox in the Transformers series and also featured in the 2010 romcom When In Rome, 2011’s New Year’s Eve, and recently in the Netflix superhero series Jupiter’s Legacy.

Mari is a model who has also competed in beauty pageants. She was crowned Miss World America in 2016 and went on to represent America at the Miss World competition.