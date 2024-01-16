Sir Elton John completes award clean sweep with Emmy win

Sir Elton John has won his first Emmy Award, making him an official EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards) winner.

Elton Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium won best variety special live at the awards ceremony in Los Angeles – but the British singer-songwriter could not pick up the honour after having a knee operation.

Producer Ben Winston, who picked up the award on his behalf, said: “I am not Elton John, sadly he had a knee op. He’s absolutely fine but wanted to send his love and thanks to the Television Academy for this incredible award.

Ben Winston accepts the award for outstanding variety special (live) for Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

“We knew this show would be historic, because it was going to be Elton’s last ever show in North America on tour. We knew it would be historic because it was Disney’s first live global stream.

“We didn’t know it would be historic because it was going to win a man – who has created the soundtrack to our lives he’s done so much great for society who is all of our hero’s. We didn’t know it would win him an EGOT.”

The award is added to Sir Elton’s five Grammy wins, two Academy Award wins for Can You Feel The Love Tonight from The Lion King and (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again from Rocketman, alongside his Tony award for best original score for musical Aida.