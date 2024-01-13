Patsy Palmer returns to EastEnders as Bianca Jackson for short stint

Patsy Palmer is returning to EastEnders to play the fiery Bianca Jackson.

The 51-year-old actress and DJ will reprise her BBC One soap role as the sharp-tongued character for a short stint this spring after a four-year absence.

Palmer, who has started filming her scenes, said: “I’m so excited to be reprising the role of Bianca.

“EastEnders holds such a special place in my heart, so it’s always a pleasure to be back.”

Patsy Palmer has already started filming and these sense will air in spring (BBC Pictures/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron/PA)

Bianca was last seen in Walford in September 2019 to attend the ill-fated wedding of step-daughter Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) to Callum Highway (Tony Clay) amid the latter’s relationship with Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden).

In the upcoming episodes, she will be visited by Whitney and her partner Zack Hudson (James Farrar) following her off-screen break-up with Terry Spraggan (Terry Alderton).

The character will return in “a special episode focusing on Whitney and the drama she faces in Milton Keynes” where Bianca now lives, the BBC teased.

Chris Clenshaw, EastEnders executive producer, said: “I’m thrilled to welcome the fabulous Patsy back to the iconic role of Bianca Jackson.

“Although the character was last seen on-screen in 2019, Bianca still remains a fan favourite.

“We know our audiences will be thrilled at her return as she is thrust into the heart of the drama alongside step-daughter Whitney.”

Shona McGarty, who plays Whitney (Suzan Moore/PA)

Bianca arrived in Albert Square in 1993 as the daughter of Carol Jackson (Lindsey Coulson).

She is best known for her tumultuous romantic relationship with Ricky Butcher (Sid Owen), who she yelled “Rickaaaaaaay” at.

Her storylines also involved finding out that David Wicks (Michael French) was her father and discovering the abuse of Whitney.

Bianca’s sister Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) continues to be a feature of the soap.

Palmer has been DJing since 2012 and previously competed in BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing in 2005 with professional dancer Anton Du Beke, and last year featured on ITV1’s Dancing On Ice where she was partnered with skater Matt Evers.

Her scenes will air in spring 2024 on BBC One’s EastEnders.