Toby Aromolaran: Love Island is my dating app apparently

Toby Aromolaran says Love Island has turned into his version of a dating app as he is set to enter the villa for the third time.

The semi-professional footballer, 24, met his previous girlfriend Chloe Burrows on the seventh series of the ITV dating show – and he also competed on the spin-off, Love Island Games, last year.

He is now trying his hand at Love Island: All-Stars, which will see past contestants return for another chance at love.

Ahead of entering the villa, he said: “I never thought I’d go back, really and truly. I thought Love Island – a once in a lifetime opportunity – but I guess I’m back.

“It’s bringing all the feelings straight back again which is weird because you never think that you’re going to have them feelings again.

“It’s nervousness (and) excitement all at once, bubbling up.”

Despite his past experience, he does not feel like he is prepared for what is in store in the new spin-off edition.

“The Love Island producers, they don’t really stop, I think they get a kick out of surprising you so I’m literally just on edge thinking what’s going to happen”, he added.

During his first series, he had an on-and-off again relationship with Burrows before they finally made it official, placing as runner-ups on the show to Liam Reardon and Millie Court.

Toby Aromolaran and Chloe Burrows (Ian West/PA)

The pair later broke up but he said he learnt from their relationship, which was his first, that he is a “lover boy at heart”.

However, he has struggled finding a connection since which is why he is back again, joking: “Love Island is my dating app apparently.”

He added: “I don’t really do the whole texting and calling (thing). I’ve always said the Love Island experience is weird but it’s kind of back to traditional ways where it’s face-to-face. I feel that’s the best way to be honest.”

Joining him in the villa will be series four star Georgia Steel, who will be a familiar face as they were briefly coupled up on Love Island Games before being dumped from the villa together.

The spin-off saw former islanders from across the world return to a tropical villa for another chance at finding love while going head-to-head in challenges in the hope of winning a 100,000 dollars prize.

Steel said she was “grateful” to be able to return to the villa five years on from her first time now that she is more mature.

She added: “I think that’s such a blessing because I’ve grown into a woman now, I’m fully grown, I know what I want out of life, I really know myself.

“Whereas when I was 19, I was still figuring out who I am so to have the opportunity at 25 I’m just so blessed, I feel so lucky that it’s happened now.”

In her first series in 2018, she was remembered for her phrase “I’m loyal, babes” but she insisted she will not be saying that this time round as she is a “young sophisticated lady now”.

She said she also knows better what qualities she is looking for in a man but is also staying open-minded.

“I always feel like it’s never good to be narrow-minded with things like this, you have to be optimistic, you have to see where things go, you have to be open”, she added.

Steel also revealed that series five star Ovie Soko is the former contestant she hopes will come into the villa as a bombshell.

The TV personality added: “I think there’s one thing being compatible in the villa and I think there’s another thing being compatible when you come out, and with Ovie, what I have seen him do with his work, I think ‘Hmm maybe that would be compatible’.”

Love Island: All-Stars will launch on ITV2 and ITVX on January 15.