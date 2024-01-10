SAG Awards – nominees in full
The awards celebrate the best performances on film and television.
Oppenheimer and Barbie lead the nominations at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Here are the nominees in full:
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Annette Bening – Nyad
Lily Gladstone – Killers Of The Flower Moon
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Margot Robbie – Barbie
Emma Stone – Poor Things
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Sterling K Brown – American Fiction
Willem Dafoe – Poor Things
Robert De Niro – Killers Of The Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr – Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
Penelope Cruz – Ferrari
Jodie Foster – Nyad
Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
American Fiction
Barbie
The Color Purple
Killers Of The Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Matt Bomer – Fellow Travellers
Jon Hamm – Fargo
David Oyelowo – Lawman: Bass Reeves
Tony Shalhoub – Mr Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
Steven Yeun – Beef
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Uzo Aduba – Painkiller
Kathryn Hahn – Tiny Beautiful Things
Brie Larson – Lessons In Chemistry
Bel Powley – A Small Light
Ali Wong – Beef
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox – Succession
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Matthew Macfadyen – Succession
Pedro Pascal – The Last Of Us
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Sarah Snook – Succession
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
Bill Hader – Barry
Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein – The Marvellous Mrs Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvellous Mrs Maisel
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Crown
The Gilded Age
The Last Of Us
The Morning Show
Succession
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Only Murders In The Building
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Barbie
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3
Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Ashoka
Barry
Beef
The Last of Us
The Mandalorian