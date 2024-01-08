Shropshire Star
Taylor Swift leads trend for slinky shimmer on Golden Globes red carpet

Sequins were the order of the day.

Published
81st Golden Globe Awards – Arrivals

Taylor Swift shimmered in a custom green sparkling Gucci gown on the Golden Globes red carpet, which was dominated by slinky sequinned dresses.

The singer appeared to give a nod to the upcoming re-release of her album Reputation, by choosing a dress that fans could interpret as a nod to the snake theme of the record.

Swift was nominated for the inaugural box office and cinematic achievement gong for her Eras Tour concert film.

81st Golden Globe Awards – Arrivals
Taylor Swift arrives at the 81st Golden Globe Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Margot Robbie, nominated for Barbie, arrived at the ceremony dressed as the 1977 superstar Barbie in Armani Prive in a sequinned hot pink dress with hot pink mesh dangling cuffs.

81st Golden Globe Awards – Arrivals
Margot Robbie in Barbie pink Armani (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Jennifer Lopez also opted for the pink trend, choosing a softer Nicole + Felicia baby pink gown with a long train and giant pink roses on the sleeves.

81st Golden Globe Awards – Arrivals
Jennifer Lopez (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Jennifer Aniston debuted a new shorter hair cut on the red carpet, reminiscent of ‘the Rachel’, the hairstyle she sported while she starred on sitcom Friends.

The cut became wildly popular and started a major hairdressing trend.

She teamed her new hair with a black strapless form-fitting gown.

81st Golden Globe Awards – Arrivals
Jennifer Aniston (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Ozark star Julia Garner chose silver Gucci sequins for her evening at the awards show.

The daring dress featured a cinched waist and two narrow sparkly straps over her shoulders, leaving much of her chest exposed.

81st Golden Globe Awards – Arrivals
Julia Garner (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Dame Helen Mirren, nominated for her role in the TV series 1923, turned heads on the red carpet in a bold lilac dress teamed with a large-collared oversize purple coat.

81st Golden Globe Awards – Arrivals
Helen Mirren (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Carey Mulligan, who was nominated for her role in Bradley Cooper’s film Maestro, chose a ruched black strapless gown with an asymmetric white jewelled detail at the top.

81st Golden Globe Awards – Arrivals
Carey Mulligan (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Emma Stone, who was nominated for her work on film in Poor Things and on television in The Curse, shimmered in a nude floral sequinned gown.

81st Golden Globe Awards – Arrivals
Emma Stone (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lawrence bucked the sequinned trend and opted for a dark velvet draped gown with a plunging neckline.

81st Golden Globe Awards – Arrivals
Jennifer Lawrence (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Some of the male attendees also opted for sparkles on the red carpet, with Timothee Chalamet, who was nominated for his role in Wonka, sporting a black sequinned Celine Homme jacket.

He teamed the look with an unbuttoned black shirt, black and white necklace and black trousers.

81st Golden Globe Awards – Arrivals
Timothee Chalamet (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Saltburn star Barry Keoghan chose a pop of colour, opting for a red jacket and patterned trousers by Louis Vuitton.

81st Golden Globe Awards – Arrivals
Barry Keoghan (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The awards were handed out at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

