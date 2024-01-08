Golden Globes – winners in full

Best Motion Picture – Drama – Oppenheimer

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy – Poor Things

Best Motion Picture – Animated – The Boy and the Heron

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement – Barbie

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language – Anatomy of a Fall

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama – Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama – Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy – Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy – Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture – Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture – Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Director — Motion Picture – Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture -Anatomy of a Fall

Best Original Song – Motion Picture – What Was I Made For? from Barbie by Billie Eilish O’Connell, Finneas O’Connell

Best Original Score –Oppenheimer

Best Television Series – Drama -Succession

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy – The Bear

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television – Beef

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama – Sarah Snook, Succession

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama – Kieran Culkin, Succession

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy – Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy – Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television – Ali Wong, Beef

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television – Steven Yeun, Beef

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television -Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television – Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television – Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Armageddon