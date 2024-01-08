Georgia Harrison and Kaz Kamwi announced as part of Love Island: All-Stars cast

Campaigner Georgia Harrison and YouTuber Kaz Kamwi have been announced by ITV to be among the contestants joining Love Island: All-Stars.

The spin-off of the ITV2 reality dating series sees past contestants return to the villa for a second chance of love.

TV personalities Chris Taylor and Georgia Steel and semi-professional footballer Toby Aromolaran are also among those set for the show, launching on January 15 with Maya Jama returning to host.

Harrison, 29, who had been on series three of Love Island as a bombshell, is returning as part of the main cast.

She said: “As much as this year’s been amazing, it’s been heavy at times and pretty serious with all of my campaigning work.

“This is the last year of my 20s so I want to go in the villa and have some fun and hopefully meet someone that I can fall in love with.

“I’m lucky in the sense that I’ve got everything in my life that I could possibly wish for, apart from love.”

She has been campaigning to tackle violence against women and girls after her ex-partner Stephen Bear, a winner of Channel 5’s Celebrity Big Brother, was jailed for posting intimate footage of her online.

Harrison, from Essex, also said she is “more confident” this time around and wants to have “as much fun as possible”.

Taylor, who was in a relationship with Maura Higgins after they both starred in the show in 2019, said it would “be good to find a girl who I can co-parent my dog with”.

The 33-year-old series five star, from Leicester, has since been in Greta Gerwig-directed Barbie this year as a Ken presenting Nobel prizes after meeting Margot Robbie, who plays the Mattel doll, at an after party.

Taylor said: “All I can assume is that my silly chat made an impression on Margot Robbie, 18 months later I got an email from Warner Brothers asking do you want to try out for this role as Ken – it was a tumble dryer of emotions.”

Aromolaran said his family call the show his version of a dating app as he met his previous girlfriend, Love Island star Chloe Burrows, on the show.

The 24-year-old said: “I don’t know how she (Chloe) would take it. We will always have love for each other and I think she would wish me the best of luck, as I would certainly do the same.”

His season seven co-star Kamwi, 29, also from Essex, was asked about how she would feel coming across an ex when she enters the villa again.

She replied saying: “The thing is, I’m a bad bitch so I will handle it with as much grace as I can.”

Steel, 25, who was in series four, said she is “more knowledgeable and wiser” following other relationships.

“I feel like going in this time it’ll be nice because we have all gone through similar experiences. I think that’ll create an instant connection,” she added.

The PA news agency understands that the spin-off show Aftersun will not be in the same format when Love Island: All Stars airs.

Jama will interview the booted out contestants instead of a traditional panel-style reaction show.

Love Island: All-Stars will launch on ITV2 and ITVX on January 15.