Dancing On Ice’s Ryan Thomas: Brother’s Strictly journey taught me persistence

Dancing On Ice competitor Ryan Thomas has said he learned about “persistence” from his brother Adam Thomas’s journey on Strictly Come Dancing.

The former Coronation Street actor, whose brother starred in fellow ITV soap Emmerdale, will make his debut on the skating show on Sunday along with former world champion boxer Ricky Hatton and ex-S Club singer Hannah Spearritt.

Holly Willoughby, who has been off screens since she left This Morning In October, will return to co-present the show with Stephen Mulhern following the departure of Phillip Schofield from ITV.

Former boxer Ricky Hatton will compete on Dancing On Ice (Simon Marper/PA)

Former Big Brother winner Thomas said he wants to make his daughter “proud” by being in the competition.

He also said: “What I’ve learned is persistence (from Adam). Putting yourself out of your comfort zone isn’t necessarily a comfortable place to be but he’s been nothing but positive about his experience on Strictly.

“If I get half of what he got out of this, then I’ll be happy.”

Adam Thomas, 35, was the sixth contestant out on last year’s dancing show Strictly, which airs on BBC One.

His brother, 39, also said that his friend, Emmerdale and Coronation Street actor Chris Fountain, set the “bar high” for ITV1’s Dancing On Ice in 2008 when he was a runner-up.

Thomas said: “I’ve actually been going on the ice with Chris. We’ve just had a bit of fun together and just see if he can guide me and help me in any way.

“He’s been at my house in the living room holding my hand doing dance routines, then my partner walks in and she says, ‘What the hell are you both doing?'”

Coronation Street star Claire Sweeney said she is taking part in Dancing On Ice to get a “skater’s bum”.

The 52-year-old added: “I look at what The Vivienne lost, like nearly four stone. How wonderful to learn a new skill, get a really fit body, and you know what? As you get older, you get a bit more fearful and you get a bit more cautious. To really conquer something that is terrifying is wonderful.”

She said that she is a little like the Disney cartoon character Bambi the deer on the ice, in that she can skate but then goes “bang” and takes “a really hard fall”.

Sweeney added: “I’m trying to be cool. I get in the dressing room and I’m hyperventilating and then I catch myself in the mirror and my leggings are ripped from the top of my bum to the bottom.

“I’d been skating around with my bum hanging out. Literally my bum hanging out. I just thought I’ve got to own this.”

Coronation Street actress Claire Sweeney (Danny Lawson/PA)

Hatton, 45, said: “I’ve never felt more comfortable than when I was in a boxing ring and I’ve never felt more awkward than when I am on that ice rink.”

He said he is using the opportunity to “overcoming some fears” and he is in the right place since “everything’s moving forward and positive in my life” following battling issues with depression and alcohol.

Hatton said: “I think a few years ago, I probably wouldn’t have been in a position and I’d have said no.

“When it came forward this time, I jumped at the chance and I’m thoroughly enjoying it.”

He also revealed he would wear any sparkly outfit they gave him except a red one as he is a Manchester City fan.

Spearritt, 42, has said her pregnancy derailed efforts to be on the competition before.

She also said: “My mum’s always a bit like, ‘Oh Hannah, be careful.’ Everyone else, when they found out, were just really happy for me.”

West End star Amber Davies, Olympian Greg Rutherford, TV personality Miles Nazaire, comedian and writer Lou Sanders, actor Ricky Norwood, radio presenter Adele Roberts and Emmerdale’s Roxy Shahidi will also compete in the new series.

Former Gogglebox star Stephen Lustig-Webb was due to feature but was forced to pull out after breaking his left ankle during ice skating training, with Olympian Eddie “The Eagle” Edwards, real name Michael David Edwards, taking his place.

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse will also return as judges.

Dancing On Ice returns on Sunday at 6.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.