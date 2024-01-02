Ryan Tubridy kicks off new Virgin Radio show: We have so much to do

Former RTE star Ryan Tubridy has kicked off his new Virgin Radio show saying he has “so much to do and so much to say”.

The 50-year-old Irish broadcaster, who was the long-time host of RTE’s flagship The Late Late Show, launched his new mid-morning show on the UK network on Monday.

Tubridy left Ireland’s national broadcaster in the summer following weeks of controversy related to revelations that the organisation had publicly under-reported payments to him.

He began his first show in the UK saying: “Well, good morning. We are live from the top of the tower, looking out at drizzly, grey, beautiful London city and beyond.”

He asked listeners to send in “thoughts, ideas, suggestions or anything that might be troubling your mind”, adding: “We have so much to do, so much to say and we will do it all after this…”

He then played Pride (In The Name Of Love) by Irish megastars U2 as his first song.

Reflecting on his time hosting RTE’s Late Late Show, he said it was “the most lovely job in the world” but that he is “having a great time so far” working in London.

After reading out a number of good luck messages from listeners, he added that he “cannot wait to get stuck in” to 2024.

His first show will feature an interview with Gladiator star Russell Crowe, who he revealed he became friends with two summers ago when the actor was filming horror thriller The Pope’s Exorcist in Ireland.

Alongside being broadcast on Virgin Radio, Tubridy’s mid-morning show will be broadcast simultaneously on Irish radio outlet Dublin’s Q102.