Emily Atack announces she is pregnant with first child

Emily Atack has announced she is pregnant with her first child with a plea to fans to “go easy” on her during this period.

The Inbetweeners star, 34, is also known for appearing on reality TV shows including I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! and Dancing On Ice.

In a Saturday Instagram post, Atack wrote: “Hello Everyone, it’s been a little while but I’m back with some news. I’m delighted to share with you all that we’re having a baby! I’ve never been so happy and utterly terrified at the same time.

“Please go easy on me. Every day is mixed with thrill, fear, joy, hysteria, topped off with a lot of vomiting – a bit like when you’ve just stepped off of the Oblivion at Alton Towers on a hangover. I’ve got to know my body on such an insane level.

“It’s made me appreciate the one I’ve been given SO much, I’m doing my absolute best to make it a home for the little squid I’m growing.

“We can already sense the baby is reclined on a mattress of peanut butter and jam sandwiches in there, demanding more chocolate buttons. I’m so happy to be writing all of this to you all. You’ve always stuck by me through the years, do stick around to watch me enter my mum era. Christ. Let’s go.”

She also shared a black and white image of her in bed with a baby bump.

The star of sketch show, The Emily Atack Show, was also a team captain on Celebrity Juice and is starring in an upcoming Disney+ adaption of the Jilly Cooper novel, Rivals.

Her parents are actress, comedian and singer, Kate Robbins, and musician Keith Atack.