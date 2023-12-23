Beckhams kick off Christmas celebrations early in Miami with matching Santa hats

The Beckhams have kicked off their Christmas celebrations early in Miami with co-ordinated pyjamas and Santa hats.

Singer-turned-designer Victoria Beckham posted a series of festive photos on social media on Saturday of her and husband David alongside three of their children and their daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz-Beckham.

The former Spice Girl, 49, opted for patterned pyjama bottoms with a matching dressing gown combination while her daughter Harper, 12, and Nicola, 28, both donned red and white checked bottoms and white vests.

Former England captain David, 48, matched with his son Brooklyn, 24, in black and white checked pyjamas and white T-shirts while Cruz, 18, wore an all white lounge outfit.

The family posed for a picture together in front of a Christmas tree while another snap featured just the parents and Brooklyn and a third was of Victoria and David.

The couple’s 21-year-old son Romeo was missing from the group shot but Victoria ensured he was not forgotten about by writing “we miss u Romeo” in the caption.

She added: “Santa came early in Miami!!! x I love u all so much xxxx”

On Friday, Nicola shared a selection of holiday photos of her with the Beckham family on Instagram including a photo of her and Victoria smiling together.

Earlier this year, in a Netflix documentary series titled Beckham, David spoke about his rise to fame as a footballer and his relationship with Victoria, whom he married in 1999.

It also addressed the speculation that David allegedly had an affair while he was playing for Real Madrid in 2003, claims which the couple has always denied.