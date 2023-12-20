All Of Us Strangers leads London Critics’ Circle film awards nominations

All Of Us Strangers and Oppenheimer lead the pack for major nominations at the London Critics’ Circle film awards 2024.

Andrew Haigh’s romantic fantasy has scored nine nods while Christopher Nolan’s biopic blockbuster has picked up seven, with both being nominated for film of the year.

It was announced on Wednesday at The May Fair Hotel in London that they will go against Barbie, Killers Of The Flower Moon, Anatomy Of A Fall, The Holdovers, May December, Past Lives, Poor Things and The Zone Of Interest for the coveted prize.

The cast of Oppenheimer, which has been nominated for seven awards (Ian West/PA)

Andrew Scott has also been nominated for actor of the year for his performance in All Of Us Strangers, while his co-stars Paul Mescal and Claire Foy have been shortlisted in the supporting actor categories.

Scott will face tough competition from Bradley Cooper for his starring role as composer Leonard Bernstein in Maestro, Paul Giamatti for The Holdovers, Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy and Jeffrey Wright for American Fiction.

Carey Mulligan’s portrayal of Bernstein’s wife Felicia Montealegre in Maestro has also earned her a nod alongside Lily Gladstone for her role in Killers Of The Flower Moon, Sandra Huller for Anatomy Of A Fall, Greta Lee for Past Lives and Poor Things star Emma Stone.

Meanwhile, Mescal has been nominated for the supporting actor of the year award along with a host of Hollywood stars including Robert Downey Jr for Oppenheimer, Ryan Gosling for Barbie, Poor Things star Mark Ruffalo and Charles Melton for his performance in May December.

Paul Mescal has been nominated twice (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The supporting actress category is also star-studded with Foy being nominated alongside Julianne Moore for May December, Saltburn star Rosamund Pike, Sandra Huller for The Zone Of Interest and Da’Vine Joy Randolph for her performance in The Holdovers.

Greta Gerwig and Nolan will go head to head in the director of the year award for Barbie and Oppenheimer respectively.

They will also face competition from Martin Scorsese for Killers Of The Flower Moon, Yorgos Lanthimos for Poor Things and Jonathan Glazer for The Zone Of Interest.

Among the other top gongs up for grabs at the ceremony being held in central London on February 4 is the British/Irish performer prize which takes into account their body of work across the year.

Scott has been recognised for his role in All Of Us Strangers again while Mescal has also been selected for his performance in the film and his roles in God’s Creatures, Foe and Carmen.

Murphy has been nominated in the category for Oppenheimer, Mulligan for Maestro and Saltburn and Tilda Swinton for The Eternal Daughter, The Killer and Asteroid City.

Jeffrey Wright will be presented with the Dilys Powell Award for excellence in film (Ian West/PA)

At this year’s ceremony, US actor Jeffrey Wright will be presented with the London Critics’ top honour, the Dilys Powell Award for excellence in film.

He has starred in a host of major productions including Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch, Asteroid City and Rustin as well as playing Felix Leiter in three James Bond films opposite Daniel Craig.

The chair of the Critics’ Circle Film Section, Rich Cline, said: “We are thrilled to present such an iconic actor as Jeffrey Wright with the Dilys Powell Award.

“And we are planning another special award as well, new this year, to be announced soon.

“As always, our nominees stand out from other awards because our members actually take the time to watch all of the year’s films.

“So these nominations represent a cross-section of the very best movies we saw in 2023. Instead of being critical, it’s nice to celebrate films, filmmakers and performances that deserve attention.”

The winners of the 44th London Critics’ Circle Awards will be announced on at a ceremony held at London’s May Fair Hotel on February 4, hosted by film critic Mark Kermode.