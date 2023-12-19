British actor Nicholas Hoult stars in new Rolling Stones music video

The Rolling Stones have released a new music video for their song Mess It Up, starring British actor Nicholas Hoult.

Hoult, best known for his roles in Skins and X-Men, takes centre stage in the newly released visuals following the launch of The Rolling Stones’ 14th number one album Hackney Diamonds in October.

The Great actor, 34, is not the first famous face to appear in a music video for the album, with Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney in the back seat of a red convertible as it drives along Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles for the single Angry.

In the video for Mess It Up, from Grammy-winning director Calmatic, Hoult stars as an ex-partner who does not know what he has until it is gone, walking out of a rocky relationship and dancing through the seasons before arriving at a beach.

On the beach he appears to have an epiphany and begins running to retrace his steps back to the house after seemingly several years, and is stunned to find the door is locked and a young boy living there.

Hoult’s character realises it is too little too late when the woman reacts in fear rather than joy of his return and what appears to be her new partner knocks him out in an attempt to rescue her.

Sharing the music video on his Instagram story, Hoult said: “Cannot believe I got to be in a @therollingstones video.”

The album from Sir Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Woods marked their first collection of original songs for 18 years and also the first since the death of the band’s long-time drummer Charlie Watts in August 2021.

The music video release comes days after the band celebrated Richards’ milestone 80th birthday – while he also celebrated his 40th wedding anniversary to wife Patti Hansen.

Last week the band announced they were releasing a special live edition of their album, having performed seven tracks at the launch event on October 19 at Racket in Manhattan, including the debut performance of Shattered, as well as Tumbling Dice, Jumpin’ Jack Flash and Sweet Sounds Of Heaven alongside Lady Gaga.

It comes after the band announced a tour through North America titled Stones Hackney Diamonds Tour ’24 – kicking off in Houston in Texas on April 28 and playing cities throughout the US and Canada, ending on July 17 in Santa Clara, California.