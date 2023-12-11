Barbie and Oppenheimer score major nominations at the Golden Globe Awards

Barbie and Oppenheimer have scored big nominations at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.

Greta Gerwig received a nod for best director of a motion picture for Barbie, alongside Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan, while both were also nominated for best screenplay at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards.

Oppenheimer was up for best picture, while star Cillian Murphy received a nod for best male actor in a motion picture and Robert Downey Jr for best supporting male actor in the category alongside Ryan Gosling for Barbie.

Margot Robbie was also recognised for best female actor in a musical or comedy for her starring role in Barbie.

Meanwhile, three songs from the Barbie film were up for best song, including Dua Lipa’s Dance The Night and What Was I Made For? from Billie Eilish.

Both films were also nominated in the new category of cinematic and box office achievement, alongside Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour film.

The nominations were announced by The Neighbourhood star Cedric “The Entertainer” Kyles and Wilmer Valderrama from NCIS live from Los Angeles on Monday, while the annual ceremony will take place on January 7 next year.