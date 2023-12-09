Josie Gibson becomes seventh celebrity voted out of I’m A Celebrity

This Morning presenter Josie Gibson has become the seventh contestant to be voted out of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

She leaves behind GB News presenter Nigel Farage, former professional boxer Tony Bellew and reality star and radio presenter Sam Thompson, who will all be facing the series’ final.

After she left the camp the 38-year-old spoke to hosts Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly and said: “I’ve surprised myself, I’m stronger than I thought I was.”

Sitting down with the star, the pair asked Gibson about her clash with First Dates host Fred Sirieix, which she then described as a “battle of the chefs.”

The 51-year-old had interfered with the cooking methods of Big Brother star Gibson after he relinquished his role as camp chef.

Speaking about the spat, Gibson said: “Fred is a trained chef so it’s got to be hard for him… and sorry Fred, but everyone preferred my food.”

Also in the episode, former Ukip leader Farage said he had chosen the name “disruptor” for the Celebrity Cyclone challenge as he has spent his “whole life disrupting things.”

All four camp mates were were hit with water jets and giant balls during the challenge, which saw them tasked with collecting stars while dressed as superheroes.

Later on, the campmates were rewarded with ice cream following a challenge at Snake Rock.

Over the jungle tannoy, Kiosk Kev said: “G’day celebrities.

“The public has been asked to put you in order, according to various characteristics one being the most, four being the least.

“All you have to do is put yourselves in the correct order.

“Get the order right five times and you’ll win those dingo dollars.”

Categories included best hugger, most patient, best singer and kindest soul.

Upon successfully completing the task and their reward of ice cream, Gibson told Kiosk Kev: “It’s the best day of my life, thank you so much.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! concludes with the grand finale on Sunday at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.