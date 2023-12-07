ITV was ‘unable to uncover’ truth of Schofield affair, external review finds

ITV made “considerable efforts” to find out the truth about an alleged relationship between Phillip Schofield and a runner on This Morning in 2019 but was “unable to uncover the relevant evidence” until the presenter’s own admission in late May 2023, an external review has found.

The TV star, 61, left the popular daytime show in May after he admitted to a past relationship with a younger male former colleague.

ITV bosses have said both Schofield and his former lover “repeatedly denied” allegations of a relationship until the star quit ITV and formally apologised.

Phillip Schofield left This Morning in May after admitting to an affair (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A report by Jane Mulcahy KC said: “ITV’s management made considerable efforts to determine the truth about an alleged relationship between PS (Schofield) and PX (the runner) following on from the publication of a story in The Sun newspaper in early December 2019.

“However, in the face of the denials of the individuals involved, ITV was unable to uncover the relevant evidence until PS’s admission in late May 2023.”

Ms Mulcahy interviewed 48 people for the review but Schofield “reluctantly declined” to take part because of “the risk to his health”, the report says.

“I am informed that PS’s mental health has since deteriorated,” the report said.

The runner, who has not been named, also declined to participate.

The daytime programme continued to face scrutiny following Schofield’s departure, with allegations of a “toxic” environment.

Schofield’s co-host Holly Willoughby left the show in October.