Shropshire Star
Close

Hugh Grant and Tilda Swinton lead star-studded Chanel Metiers d’Art show

Thomas Street in Manchester was transformed into a catwalk for one of the fashion world’s most prestigious events.

Published
Britain Chanel Fashion Show Front Row

Film, TV and music stars descended on Manchester for the Chanel Metiers d’Art show on Thursday.

Hugh Grant, sporting a black suit and white shirt, took time out from promoting his latest film Wonka to watch the fashion show alongside his wife Anna Elisabet Eberstein, wearing a blue and brown tweed coat paired with Chanel earrings.

The couple, who married in 2018, were seated next to Narnia actress Tilda Swinton, wearing a black wool coat blazer paired with an unbuttoned white shirt and trousers, with a red lip gloss.

Britain Chanel Fashion Show Front Row
Gene Gallagher, left, and Lennon Gallagher attend the Chanel Metiers d’Art show in Manchester (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Music star Liam Gallagher’s children Gene and Lennon were sat in the front row dressed in Chanel, alongside British rappers Aitch and Bugzy Malone who were sporting a wool and black coat respectively.

Meanwhile Twilight actress Kristen Stewart was pictured styling a low cut black and white tweed dress with a flared skirt, paired with black boots and a selection of silver jewellery.

Bohemian Rhapsody star Lucy Boynton was sporting a monochrome collared dress with silver buttons, white tights and ballet pumps for the fashion event.

Britain Chanel Fashion Show Front Row
Kristen Stewart attends the Chanel Metiers d’Art show (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

British actress Jenna Coleman also put on an elegant display styling a brown tweed coat with black lapels and a tie belt, pairing the look with black heels.

While model and TV presenter Alexa Chung was pictured styling a similar look with a black and white wool coat paired with a black Chanel bag.

Thomas Street in Manchester was closed after it was transformed into a catwalk for one of the fashion world’s most prestigious events.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular