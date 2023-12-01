My life has been made hell by Fred Sirieix, says I’m A Celeb’s Nella Rose

Nella Rose said Fred Sirieix has been making her life “hell” over his pedantic attitude to camp life on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Tensions were boiling over on the ITV reality show on Friday as Sirieix made comments about lazy washing up, telling Rose this is a “masterclass in washing up for those who are interested” as he dried up the pots and pans in the jungle.

The YouTuber told him: “I can throw them in the mud if you want me too, I don’t mind.”

In the Bush Telegraph, Rose said: “For the past couple of days, my life has been made hell.

“I will leave one grain of rice on one plate and all 20 of them have landed on the floor because they need to be re-washed because the chef has decided to throw his toys out of the pram.”

In the jungle, Sirieix told his campmates that his first job was as a kitchen porter – “I was so fast, I haven’t lost it let me tell you about that now”.

Sirieix later said in the Bush Telegraph: “We had quite a few problems with Nella and Josie (Gibson) because the standards were not met and I had to wash up everything again.

“At the end of the day we all have a role, we all have a responsibility, just like on the outside world it is very important we take our roles seriously and we meet the standards.

“But here it is even more so important because we are in the middle of the jungle.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! cast (ITV/PA)

It comes after an earlier clash between them after First Dates star Sirieix remarked that he was old enough to be Rose’s father.

Rose, who has lost both her parents, did not say anything at the time but later confronted Sirieix, saying: “Don’t bring up my dead parents, are you stupid?”

She said she no longer wanted to speak to him and would not eat any food he has prepared.

Friday’s episode also saw This Morning star Josie Gibson crying in the toilet before being comforted by campmate Danielle Harold, explaining that she was missing her five-year-old son Reggie James.

“I just miss my little boy, I shouldn’t have ever left him this long,” an emotional Gibson said.

In the Bush Telegraph Gibson continued: “Just had a little wobble. You just feel very guilty. I’ll never leave him this long again, ever.”

The episode also saw Tony Bellew, Nick Pickard, Nella Rose, Sam Thompson and Nigel Farage compete to win food for the camp in a challenge titled Grim Gutter.

The group won six out of 10 stars after Rose quit the trial, having been faced with cockroaches, and Farage failed to unlock any stars.

Back in camp, Thompson was stripped of his camp leader title after a number of rule breaks and, after a secret ballot, Rose was awarded the position, choosing Harold as her deputy.

The end of the episode saw the celebrities take part in a challenge titled In Your Screams, getting into pairs to learn each other’s scream before having to correctly identify it later on to win their chosen treat.

Only Gibson, Rose and Marvin Humes walked away without their treat, after their partners failed the challenge.

Bellew was later voted by the public to tackle the next trial, titled Eaten Alive.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV1 and ITVX.