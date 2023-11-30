I’m A Celeb’s Sam Thompson opens up about ADHD diagnosis and wanting to be a dad

Sam Thompson opened up about his attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) diagnosis on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and said he wants to be a father some day and “get a handle on it”.

Television personality and radio presenter Thompson, 31, said he was diagnosed with the condition last year and told his campmates about his experience at school.

He said: “No-one really spotted it beforehand at school, but if you look at all of my report cards, every single one says the same, it says: ‘Likeable enough guy, but lacks focus.’

“It’s staring at you in the face. If I’d known as a kid, not much would have changed, but how you feel about yourself probably changes.

“I remember crying into my textbook because I can’t understand the words that are going into my head.

“You want to do good. You don’t want to be mischievous or anything like that.”

Later, Sam said in the Bush Telegraph: “I’m not ashamed of having ADHD in any way.

“But I know that I would have felt better about myself at school if I had been diagnosed with it at a younger age.

“Because I really was just like: ‘I just suck at everything.’”

Thompson confessed to his campmates: “Another thing is, I want to be a dad at some point.

“That’s another thing, we’ve got to get a handle on it. You’ve got to look after a child.”

Earlier in the episode, Nick Pickard learned that Jamie Lynn Spears had left I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! late after he slept through the announcement.

During Wednesday’s episode, This Morning host Josie Gibson had announced to the jungle campmates that the 32-year-old had left.

Actress and singer Spears, who is sister to popstar Britney, became the second celebrity to leave the jungle on medical grounds following the exit of restaurant critic Grace Dent.

On Thursday’s episode of the ITV1 show, the Hollyoaks star asked YouTuber Nella Rose: “What happened last night, because I was asleep?”

Rose said: “Oh! Jamie’s gone! We were like: ‘Who is going to tell Nick because he’s going to wake up and she’s gone?'”

In the Bush Telegraph, Pickard said: “Went to bed early and yeah Jamie’s gone. It’s not nice.

“But there you go, we’ve got to carry on, haven’t we? Eyes down, feet forward.”

Also in Thursday’s show, Fred Sirieix, Marvin Humes, Frankie Dettori, Gibson and Danielle Harold faced different types of critters as they took part in a trial that forms the first part of a two-day challenge where campmates have to face insects and animals chosen by the public.

In the Barbaric Barbershop, the celebrities used their tongues to unscrew stars while there heads were placed in boxes.

Gibson yanked her head out of the box after she was joined by spiders.

Sirieix and Humes had snakes in their boxes, while Dettori faced cockroaches and Harold, rats.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues at 9pm on Wednesday on ITV1 and ITVX.