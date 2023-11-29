Graham Norton to host new competition series with Irish comedians

Graham Norton is to host a new show featuring Irish comedians, including Aisling Bea and Jason Byrne.

The competition series, LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland, will also feature Amy Huberman, Catherine Bohart, David McSavage, Deirdre O’Kane, Emma Doran, Martin Angolo, Paul Tylak, and Tony Cantwell.

The Irish iteration of the series, which has been filmed in other countries across Europe, Canada, Australia and South Africa, will launch exclusively on Prime Video on January 19 2024.

Norton will oversee the 10 comedic stars, brought together to make each other laugh by using every unpredictable comedic tool in the box, without cracking a smile themselves.

Celebrity cameos will join the comedians as they attempt not to laugh and outlast their competitors.

Whoever can manage to do so will be crowned the first winner of LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland and win a prize of 50,000 euro for their charity of choice.

The LOL: Last One Laughing format has become the most watched title of all time on Prime Video in Italy, France, and Germany, and had successful local versions in Mexico, Australia, India, Spain, Canada, the Netherlands, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, and Sweden.

Other local celebrity hosts include Jay Baruchel in the Canadian version and Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson in the Australian iteration.

Prime Video recently announced LOL: Last One Laughing South Africa will be its first South African Original, hosted by Trevor Noah.