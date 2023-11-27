Timothee Chalamet and Olivia Colman promote Wonka after end of actors strike
The actors were pictured alongside fellow cast members including Hugh Grant and Rowan Atkinson in London.
Timothee Chalamet and Olivia Colman are among the star-studded cast of Wonka who have returned to promoting their work following the resolution of the US actors strike.
The actors were pictured alongside fellow cast members Hugh Grant, Rowan Atkinson, Calah Lane, Keegan-Michael Key and Sally Hawkins at Potter’s Field Park in London on Monday.
Chalamet, who plays the titular character, donned a black pinstripe suit while Colman, who portrays Mrs Scrubbit, dressed in a bottle green jumpsuit for the photocall, which saw them pose beside a giant Wonka chocolate bar with Tower Bridge in the background.
Grant, who transforms into an Oompa-Loompa for the film, paired a bold blue shirt with a navy winter coat for the occasion and Atkinson co-ordinated with Colman in a green suit with a white shirt.
The new adaptation of Roald Dahl’s classic tale will host its world premiere at the Royal Festival Hall in central London on Tuesday, with many of the stars expected to be in attendance.
The surge in promotion comes after US actors’ union Sag-Aftra reached a deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and TV Producers (AMPTP) to end the 118-day walkout earlier this month.
The strike, which began on July 14, was raised due to concerns over a number of issues including pay and the use of artificial intelligence (AI).
It led to the film and television industry being paralysed as major Hollywood productions, events and award ceremonies were stalled and actors were forbidden from engaging in any promotional activity for work.