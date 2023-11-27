Louis Theroux gives update on facial hair loss and shares photo of eyebrows

Broadcaster Louis Theroux has given an update on his experience with facial hair loss and revealed that his eyebrows have been affected.

In January, the documentarian shared a photo on social media that showed gaps in his facial hair and said it “probably” resulted from alopecia.

On Monday, the 53-year-old posted an update in the form of a clip to his Instagram, alongside the hashtag alopecia, which showed a large portion of hair from his eyebrows had gone.

The post said: “I’d like to know how I’m supposed to continue a career based largely on raising and lowering different eyebrows WITHOUT ANY EYEBROWS!!

“#alopecia I’m seriously thinking of getting them tattooed back on but it feels like a big step! Thoughts?”

Alopecia is the medical term for hair loss and can come in different forms, including “thinning” of the hair or total loss of hair, according to the NHS website.

Theroux shared an update in July, writing on Instagram: “Oh jeez it looks like the alopecia has migrated up to my eyebrow.

“I realise you aren’t all awaiting every update on its progress but I want people to acclimatise to the new partially depilated me and not freak everyone out by suddenly appearing in public like a half-plucked elephant bird with no forewarning.

“So this is where we’re at. I’d really like to keep my eyebrows, but it’s out of my hands at this point … tho I have started taking vitamin d and something called biotin.”

Theroux is best known for inserting himself into fringe political groups, cults and gangs in documentaries for the BBC.

A second series of Louis Theroux Interviews is currently airing on the BBC in which the broadcaster speaks to a host of famous faces, including Hollywood actress Dame Joan Collins and The Libertines’ frontman Pete Doherty.