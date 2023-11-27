Bake Off finalist Matty says he felt like the competition’s ‘underdog’

Great British Bake Off finalist Matty has said he felt like an “underdog” when he entered the competition.

The final will air on Tuesday with Matty, Josh and Dan going head-to-head in a bid to be crowned the winner.

PE and science teacher Matty, from Cambridgeshire, said he wanted to “prove” himself in the final.

“Approaching the final I just wanted to give a good account of myself,” he said.

“I never focused on the stage we were at, as I knew that wouldn’t be helpful.

“I felt like I was the underdog so wanted to prove to myself and anyone else that my place was valid with some final worthy bakes.”

Talking about being crowned star baker during chocolate week and party week, the 28-year-old added: “I don’t think the power of being star baker can be understated.

“It was a huge confidence boost for me in week four as the imposter syndrome was in full force at that stage.

“Being told I was star baker gave me a bit of reassurance that I probably needed.

“Getting it again on party week was also really important for me, again, giving me the confidence I needed going into the semi-final.”

Post-doctoral research associate Josh, who was crowned star baker during the semi-final show, said the final was like three friends “entering the tent for a final time”.

The 27-year-old from Leicestershire said: “The nerves were actually all right.

“I was just so proud of myself and the journey I had made en route to the final, with so many bakes behind me, there was really nothing to worry about.

“Like every other week, I mounted a lot of pressure on myself to try and deliver the best bake I could on the day and be proud of what I’ve made.

“Throughout the series it never really felt like a competition.

Noel, Prue, Alison and Paul with finalists Matty, Josh and Dan (Channel 4/Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions/PA)

“All 12 of us are winners just making it to the tent itself. We all know the journey we made to get to the tent so when it came to actually baking, it was just like baking alongside your best friends.

“For the final, it was exactly the same – three friends entering the tent for a final time.”

Civil engineering resource planner Dan, from Cheshire, said the final “felt really surreal”.

“Knowing I had actually made it this far, never did I imagine it happening, it was such a proud moment for me and my family,” the 42-year-old said.

The final of The Great British Bake Off will air on Channel 4 at 8pm on Tuesday.