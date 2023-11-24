Sharon Osbourne says Ozzy does not like her use of Ozempic and is ‘scared’

Sharon Osbourne has said that her husband and Black Sabbath star Ozzy “doesn’t like” her use of Ozempic and feels “scared” for her.

The former X Factor judge, 71, has been using the injections that help manage blood glucose levels in order to lose weight and said that she could now do with “putting on a few pounds”.

Speaking on her decision to use the weight loss jab, she told Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway on ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “I was just fed up of going back and forth with my weight, constantly like this.

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne on stage at the Olympic Torch Concert in The Mall, central London (Myung Jung Kim/PA)

“And I just thought, I’ve tried everything – everything I’ve tried. And so, I thought well, might as well try it (Ozempic) and I did.”

Speaking on whether she is happy with her weight loss, she said: “I could do with putting on a few pounds, but at this point, the way my body is, it’s not listening. It’s staying where it is.”

Asked what Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy thinks of her weight loss and use of the drug, she added: “He doesn’t like it.”

She went on: “And he’s scared. He thinks that something’s going to happen to me. (He thinks) ‘This is it. There’s nothing’s perfect. If you’ve got skinny, then something else is gonna happen.'”

Sharon spoke about her own concerns when it comes to using Ozempic and said it should be kept out of the reach of young people.

“Well, my only fear. I mean, look, it does what it says on the packet,” she said.

“It absolutely does… I don’t think it’s for teenagers at all. I’m scared for like 16 to 20 year olds, because it’s easy to say, ‘This is it, I can eat what I want. I keep taking this injection and I’m like this.’

“And I just think it needs to be in the hands of older people that totally understand there could be side effects to this.”

The mother-of-three also offered an update on her husband’s health, after the 74-year-old had to stop touring earlier in the year following extensive spinal surgery.

Ozzy had a fall at home in 2019 which aggravated injuries from a near-fatal quad bike crash in 2003 and Sharon said that he has faced “five years of nightmares and operations”.

In 2020, Ozzy revealed he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and he cancelled his North American tour at the time due to undergoing medical treatment.

Ozzy Osbourne on stage in the gardens of Buckingham Palace to commemorate the Golden Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“I do not know how he has stood for it, you know?,” Sharon said on GMB.

“But he’s good. No more operations. They’re all done. He’s looking forward to coming back (to the UK).

“But he is the one that has been here the least of the whole family.”

Sharon, who will be embarking on her Cut The Crap tour early next year, will be relocating to the UK with Ozzy after more than two decades in Los Angeles, which is where the family filmed American reality show The Osbournes.

On Thursday, Ozzy, who came out with album Patient Number 9 last year, received the icon gong at the Rolling Stone UK Awards inaugural in-person ceremony held at London’s Camden Roundhouse.