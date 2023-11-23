Rugby star Danny Cipriani among final trio to join Strictly festive line-up

Rugby union player Danny Cipriani, Sugababes star Keisha Buchanan and actress Tillie Amartey have been announced as the final trio of celebrities competing on the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2023.

On Thursday’s episode of the Strictly spin-off show It Takes Two, it was confirmed they would join broadcaster Dan Snow, BBC Breakfast host Sally Nugent and EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick to complete the line-up.

The six celebrities will battle it out on the dancefloor in a bid to be crowned the Christmas champion in the festive episode which will air on December 25.

Keisha Buchanan (BBC/PA)

Former England international Cipriani will be paired with Jowita Przystal when he swaps his boots for dance shoes.

He said: “I’ve always enjoyed the concept of Strictly Come Dancing, it wasn’t something I ever thought I’d do.

“After addressing my own ideas and beliefs, I am very much looking forward to expressing myself through dance with no limitations.

“Strictly brings joy to everyone’s living rooms, being a part of that for Christmas Day will be special.”

Singer Buchanan, who is a founding member of girl group Sugababes whose hits include Push The Button and About You Now, will team up with Gorka Marquez.

The pop star said she is “so excited” to take part in the show during her favourite time of the year.

She added: “I am looking forward to learning some new moves and embracing the dancefloor.”

Tillie Amartey (BBC/PA)

Amartey, who has presented a number of children’s shows and has starred in thriller series Teacher and will join the cast of Waterloo Road next year, completes this year’s line-up.

She will be taking to the dancefloor alongside professional dancer Neil Jones.

The actress said: “My family have been avid fans of Strictly since forever so no pressure.

“The nerves are real, but I am super excited to bring some much-needed joy to the telly while I shimmy and sparkle my two left feet through the Christmas special.”

The six couples will perform a festive-themed routine with the hope of impressing the judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and head judge Shirley Ballas as well as the voting studio audience.

One pair will lift the sought-after Christmas trophy.

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Christmas Day.