Ozzy Osbourne and Lewis Capaldi among winners at Rolling Stone UK Awards 2023

Ozzy Osbourne and Lewis Capaldi are among a slew of artists who have received gongs at the inaugural annual Rolling Stone UK Awards 2023.

The ceremony, which was held at London’s Camden Roundhouse and hosted by comedy actor Munya Chawawa, saw performances from the likes of former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson, rock band The Last Dinner Party and singer Kenya Grace.

Black Sabbath frontman Osbourne, 74, was awarded the icon gong, which was presented by singer Yungblud and accepted by the rocker’s wife, former X Factor judge Sharon Osbourne – who introduced a video message from her husband.

Billy Porter attending the inaugural Rolling Stone UK Awards at the Roundhouse, London (Ian West/PA)

Scottish artist Capaldi, 27, won the gamechanger award, almost five months after his announcement that he would be taking a break from music due to the impact of his Tourette’s.

Rolling Stone UK was set up in 2021, last year’s ceremony was held online, and the publications first in-person awards ceremony, held on Thursday, celebrated impactful artists from across the music, film and television industry.

Sci-fi series Doctor Who won the television award, which was accepted by David Tennant – who stars in three new, special episodes of the long-running BBC show celebrating its 60th anniversary.

Jessie Ware attending the inaugural Rolling Stone UK Awards at the Roundhouse, London (Ian West/PA)

Elsewhere, English singer Jessie Ware – who released album That! Feels Good! this year – was handed the artist award while Get Out actor Daniel Kaluuya received the film award for his work co-writing and co-directing dystopian drama The Kitchen.

A slew of music artists were recognised, including English singer Maisie Peters, who won the breakthrough act award and electronic duo The Chemical Brothers, who took home the album award for their record For That Beautiful Feeling, released in September.

The rising star award was handed to The Last Dinner Party, and the song of the year award was given to PinkPantheress for Boy’s A Liar Pt 2 with Ice Spice.

The Last Dinner Party attending the inaugural Rolling Stone UK Awards at the Roundhouse, London (Ian West/PA)

Rapper Digga D won the trailblazer award and Yungblud was given the live act gong.

Other awards included the record label award and festival award, which was handed to Download.

In its first two years, Rolling Stone UK has featured the likes of Sam Fender, Adele, Florence And The Machine, The 1975 and Harry Styles on its pages.

The Rolling Stone UK December/January issue is available digitally at 11pm on November 23 2023 and in newsagents from Friday.